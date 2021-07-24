Kenny Wright of the New Iberia Church of Christ and his youth group had a busy week of community service. Along with a group from Garland, Texas, they helped repair and paint several houses in the Lil' Brooklyn neighborhood. So they were in a celebratory mood Friday night, and they shared it with New Iberia. It was the fourth annual Cajun Fest, featuring live music from Keke Zyde Bourque and his band, and free food while it lasted. Crowds gathered in Bouligny Plaza beginning at 6 p.m., and there was feasting, dancing, and general merry making until 9 p.m.
New Iberia celebrates fourth annual Cajun Fest
Ellen Fucich
