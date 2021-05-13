Here's the latest update from Neptune the century plant. He's currently sprouting buds on stalks at the top of the main stalk; those buds will blossom into yellow flowers before long. After flowering, Neptune will have given his all, and the plant will die.
Neptune the Century plant, update May 13
Ellen Fucich
