Mystic Krewe of Iberians Debutantes

Debutantes for the Mystic Krewe of Iberians were formally presented to the krewe’s Royal Majesties and to Society during the krewe’s Annual Bal Masque, where they were escorted by their fathers, and were wearing the traditional white ballgown and carrying the traditional bouquet of flowers. When presented, debutantes are gifted with a traditional gift from the past queens. The presentation of the debutantes is part of the rich traditions of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians. From left on the front row are Kennedy Alexis Holleman and Anna Clare Frances Rader. On the second row from left are Caroline Grace Roth, Caroline Elizabeth Bigler and Mackenzie Gates Gardner. From left on the back row are Caroline Clare Lipari, Katherine Elise Leblanc, Elise Dalton Regard and Tyler Grace Lissard. Debutantes are seniors in high school whose parents are members of the krewe or whose grandparents are past royalty of the krewe and still active members.