The Mystic Krewe of Iberians celebrates its 74th anniversary this year, but because of COVID-19 restrictions the organization could not hold its traditional pageant and ball, which had been scheduled for Saturday night.
According to Wess Robison, Captain of the Krewe of Iberians, and Parker Templeton, Co-Captain of the Krewe of Iberians, in lieu of the typical celebrations that include dinners, bus rides, parties and the grand pageant and ball, this year’s celebration was a humble, yet appropriate toast and the naming of a King and Queen, so that our historical lineage would continue.
“We are the oldest Krewe in New Iberia, and that is something we are very proud of. We had to do something to keep as much tradition as we could for this year” Robison in a prepared statement. “Many people do not know that back in 1951, in the Krewe’s fourth year of existence, there was no traditional pageant and ball, due to the Korean War. The Captain, Preston Broussard, held a small gathering to keep the Krewe active for that year. In this my 4th year as Captain, I just channeled Mr. Preston’s creativity and did what needed to be done for our Krewe. We kept it simple and had fun, considering the circumstances.”
Robison said he and Templeton were following the instructions of the previous Captains, Dr. Mike Alvarez and Mr. Preston Broussard, to “keep it fun.”
“It’s what we do best, we have fun, no matter what,” Robison said. “To ‘keep it fun’ is our rally call, and there was no better time than now, when everything is so uncertain and so challenging, to have a little fun.”
Reigning over the Krewe for 2021 are His Majesty, The Seventy-Fourth King of The Mystic Krewe of Iberians, King Covid and Her Majesty, The Seventy-Fourth Queen of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, Queen Quarantine.
In lieu of the krewe’s court and its debutantes being formally presented to society, the krewe presented a donation to the Disch DeClouet Social Service Center in honor of all the medical staff, educators, first responders and all essential workers who are on the front line every day.
“They are the true heroes and those who are working to get things ‘back to normal,’ so we can all resume life as we knew it,” Robison said. “South Louisiana has an amazing culture, spirit and way of life. Mardi Gras is the embodiment of our life here. No one else in the world does Mardi Gras like we do, so to just not do anything was never an option for us.
“We decided to cancel our pageant and ball in order to do our part to keep everyone healthy. Please know that this decision was not made lightly nor due to lack of effort. We tried to institute appropriate changes, move venue locations, limit guest invitations and completely revamp our processes. In the end, it just wasn’t the right thing to do, to have the ball. That being said, we are still celebrating our Krewe.”
The Mystic Krewe of Iberians was established in 1947 and celebrates its 74th year. The Krewe is New Iberia’s oldest and largest Krewe with 325 couple members. Those interested in membership should email kreweofiberians@gmail.com.