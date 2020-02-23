Under snow and ice, the Mystic Krewe de Fou of Iberia celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 8, with its “Winter Wonderland” ball at the Cade Community Center in St. Martinville.
As ball-goers and participants alike escaped from their hibernation to embrace cold-weather splendors in picturesque destinations near and far, the 2020 Krewe de Fou of Iberian Bal Masque was transformed into a picture-postcard of a winter wonderland for everyone who attended winter-themed ball. With colors of blue in every shade, the ‘Winter Wonderland’ ball was able to bring friends and family togehter for a night of fun and laughter.
While those who dressed in their best winter formal, the night captured so many memories.
A night to remember
James Arceneaux, who was one of the captians for the Krewe de Fou’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ ball, said the event was great for everyone who was involved.
“Everyone had a great time,” Arceneaux said. “The crowd was great and everyone dance until two in the morning.
A new king and queen
Reigning over the Mystic Krewe de Fou of Iberia Bal Masque XXII representing the Winter Wonderland of Snow were King Kristoff Wynter Sneaux, Brady John LaRive, and Queen Krystal Anna Sneaux, Della Hartwell LaRive.
The royal pages
Accompanying King Kristoff and Queen Krystal were the royal pages of Mystic Krewe de Fou of Iberia, Miss Teagan Grace Adkins, daughter of Matt and Heather Adkins; Master Luke Paul Dupuy, son of Paul and Lauren Dupuy, Master Brady Joel Gideon, son of Alison Arceneaux and stepfather Zech Arceneaux; Master Cullen Ray Hartwell and Miss Madelyn Frances Hartwell, children of Craig and Melissa Hartwell; Miss Haidyn Clair Migues, daughter of Johnny and Raquel Migues; and Master Kaleb Andre Rouly, son of Karl and Ellie Rouly.
Captains James and Paula Dautreuil Arceneaux opened the Bal Masque with the traditional blowing of the whistle, Captain James Arceneaux representing Snowman Village and Captain Paula Dautreuil Arceneaux representing Snow Woman.
The Royal Court for King Kristoff and Queen Krystal
Representing Flying X Ranch’s Jonas and Sylvia Crispin were Destry and Toni Vitter.
Representing Evergreen Trees Douglas and Holly Fir were Craig and Melissa Hartwell.
Representing Frozen Waterfalls Colden and Blanche Freeze were Brock Broussard and Donna Hartwell Ardeneaux.
Representing Ice Skating Frost and Icelyn Whittaker were Karl and Ellie Rouly.
Ice Princesses
The Mystic Krewe de Fou’s Ice Princesses were McKenzie Anne Buford, daughter of Christy Buford and the late Heath Buford; Brianna Sue Hartwe ll, daughter of Donna Hartwell Ardeneaux and Blair Ardeneaux; and Karrigan Elizabeth Rouly, daughter of Karl and Ellie Rouly.
2020 Goodwill Ambassadors
Mystic Krewe de Fou recognized the 2020 Goodwill Ambassador David LaBiche, accompanied by his wife Laura, and the 2020 Queen Mother, Suzanne Hartwell, escorted by her husband, Edward Hartwell.
The next generation
Mystic Krewe de Fou 2020 young ambassadors are Alise Claire Champagne, daughter of Ron and Tessa Champagne; Heidi Michele Migues, daughter of Johnny and Raquel Migues; Hallee Elizabeth Mire, daughter of Wade and Monique Mire; Cooper Alan Johnson, son of Andy and Jennifer Johnson; John Lee LaRive, son of Brady and Della LaRive; Zachary Richard Romero, son of Dawn Romero and Tina Romero; and Shelby Dean Vitter, daughter of Destry and Toni Vitter.