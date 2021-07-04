Bayou Native Artisan Goods and Apparel is New Iberia through and through. Breonn Tucker and Carolyn St. Upery design clothing that expresses the best of Bayou Teche good humor. Perhaps you’ve seen their designs — each one captures the feel of each expression, with a wink and a nod. Bayou Native designs originate here, and are screen printed locally, items made in the USA. We asked Breonn and Carolyn some questions; sit back as we get to know them a little better.
DI: How did Bayou Native come about?
We both had the desire to create trendy graphic tees that incorporated funny sayings and Cajun French that we hear on a daily basis. One day we just got together and decided to come up with our own clothing line.
DI: How did you come up with a name?
We came up with the name by brainstorming different ideas and creating multiple logos. It was really a joint effort and in the end both of our own unique design aspects went into the name and the logo creating our own brand, Bayou Native.
DI: What's the most popular item or items?
The most popular items are the "Cher" (sha) tank tops and our trademarked "Raised on the Water" Louisiana T-shirt which displays all of the waterways in Louisiana. The "Lil Coullion" tees are also extremely popular for kids.
DI: What markets and shows do y'all do on a regular basis?
The markets we do on a regular basis are the Shadows on the Teche Craft Show and Festival International in Lafayette. We do attend other festivals and events which we announce on our social media pages.
DI: How can folks find and buy your products now?
Our products can be purchased at numerous local boutiques as well as markets and online at www.etsy.com/shop/bayounative. We also post new designs on our Instagram and Facebook page.
DI: What are your favorite items that you sell?
We enjoy selling all of our items. We love watching customers walk up to our booth and laugh at all of the Cajun French sayings we have available on the shirts.
DI: What plans for new items do you have?
We plan to continue making new designs for T-shirts, hats, totes and childrens clothing.
DI: When can we see you again locally?
We plan to participate in the Fall at the Shadows on the Teche Arts and Craft Show.
DI: What was the biggest surprise you've had doing Bayou Native?
The biggest surprise to us was the support from complete strangers who continue to buy all of our new products and who visit us at all of the shows we attend. We love our Bayou Native fans.
DI: What are your plans for the future of Bayou Native?
Our plans are to keep creating new designs that will continue to make our customers smile.
Thank you, and that’s more than all right with us! Look for Bayou Native on etsy, or visit them this fall at the Shadows.