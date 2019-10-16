The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts has opened submission portals for both its Art and Song-writing competitions. The deadline for both Contests is Jan. 17, 2020. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 21 at the Sheraton in New Orleans.
An addition to the organization’s Annual Scholarship Art Contest, the Songwriting Competition will provide a platform for high school songwriters (juniors and seniors) across Louisiana to showcase their work. Three young songwriters will be awarded $10,000 in college scholarships, a chance to record their winning songs in a state-of-the-art professional recording studio under the mentorship of Grammy winning producers and engineers, and the opportunity to perform their song on stage during the Trombone Shorty Foundation’s annual “Shorty Fest” benefit concert during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
For both the visual art and songwriting competition, students are asked to explore the connection between music and visual art through an original work of art or song. Students may use the following questions below as inspiration in creating their work or can interpret the theme in their own unique way.
• What does sound look like?
• What do you feel and see when you listen to music?
• What role does music play in our life and culture?
• What do music and visual art have in common?
• How has the connection between music and art evolved over time?
For more information or to submit an application visit http://georgerodriguefoundation.org/what-we-do/scholarship-art-contest.