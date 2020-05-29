This Sunday, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of New Iberia will celebrate its 145th anniversary.
Mark Louis is the seventh pastor for the church, serving in that position for the last seven years, and is proud to be part of a historic congregation.
“It’s a historic church,” Louis said. “We stand in a great tradition of Christian ministry and service to the community.”
Louis likes to describe Mt. Calvary Baptist Church as a church with a heart for the community.
“We feed over 400 families a month through our sharing center,” Louis said. “It’s just giving and being benevolent to the community. And we are just excited to be a beacon of hope in such a difficult time.”
Louis and the congregation had to be creative this year due to restrictions with COVID-19, so they are planning on a video presentation Sunday.
The video will highlight the church’s history, from its inception through last year. The video will also highlight some of the past pastors and pioneers for Mt Calvary Baptist Church.
“It will tell our story via video presentation,” Louis said.
As the youngest pastor for Mt. Calvary, Louis calls it humbling for him to be one of the leaders as they are set to celebrate its 145th anniversary.
“It’s quite humbling to serve this historic church and to be able to give leadership here is quite an honor,” Louis said.