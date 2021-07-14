Morvant’s Mobile Grill. Remember those three words, especially when you’re thinking about lunch on a weekday. Morvant’s. Mobile. Grill. Find your keys, get in your car and get to Center Street. No, wait. Call them first, 337-852-7220, and order. Now, when you get there, or shortly after you arrive, your amazing, delicious lunch will be ready.
But be warned. Morvant’s will spoil you off of any fast food you’ve gotten used to for your midday meal. You will be off flame broiled forever. Your mama may not be able to come up to standard with this menu.
There are some very good reasons for this. First of all, Morvant’s, located in the Superior Motors lot, 1406 Center Street in New Iberia, knows how to do it. Angel Hebert Ables has been wowing New Iberia folks with the juicy, flavorful, spiced-just-right bounty of her grill since the days of Morvant’s on the Navy base.
Her family has been grilling righteous for many more years than that. If you’ve been to Morvant’s Restaurant in Youngsville, you know. Angel’s parents, Elton and Ruby Hebert, had Morvant’s for 47 years, using the same trusted recipes passed down to them from Beno and Effie Rabeaux Hebert, years before. Angel's family members keep the flame going, so to speak, in Youngsville, and Angel grills up a storm here in New iberia.
Angel is a real estate agent, and she and her husband worked in the oilfield. Then the layoffs began and it brought her back to her roots. “We’ve always come back to Morvant’s” she said. “My sister and brother and I, we’ve all got college degrees, and we’ve all worked elsewhere. But when it comes down to it, we want to succeed, and this is the way to do it.”
The recipes are so good, the family has started franchising them to others who feature Morvant’s burgers at their establishments in places like Katy, Tyler and Beaumont, Texas; Scott, Broussard and soon Carencro in Louisiana; and Orange Beach, Alabama.
“These are people who begged us for the franchise, most of them have worked for us and know how excellent everything is,” Angel said. “I package up my seasoning, and ship it to our franchisees with strict instructions.”
What’s good at Morvant’s? Close your eyes and point. Everything. This reporter, admittedly a red meat lover, can’t get past the burgers. The best. They must be on to something, because at the Youngsville location, the kitchen readies 1,000 pounds of hamburger meat.
Yes, Morvant’s offers healthier options. “Everyone is on Keto these days, so the burger wraps are very popular. I also do salads,” Angel said. “After a day over a hot grill, I really appreciate a cool chicken or shrimp salad, so I make those a priority. They’re exceptional.”
Also exceptional — hamburger steak, grilled chicken and grilled shrimp dinners. Po-boys, whether hamburgers or ham and cheese, shrimp or roast beef. Club sandwiches, chili dogs. This is one reason why when you discover Morvant’s Mobile Grill, you become a regular. “I am amazed at how many people I’m seeing, either from our Youngsville restaurant, or from Morvant’s on the air base,” Angel said. “I’m so grateful they remember me, and the food, and they make a point of being loyal to us, coming back again and again.”
The news just keeps getting better about Morvant’s. They’re slated to begin to accept Waitr orders next week, and will be opening Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., also next week.