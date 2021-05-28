It began 10 years ago, a simple meal, offered to those in need. Rev. Scott Bullard of the First United Methodist Church established the Wednesday dinner to feed the hungry in the community. Over the years, it developed into much more.
At first, people would come and enjoy dinner and a short prayer. As the community began to know each other, prayer requests were being offered up. People shared their stories, their joys and hardships. The service expanded, adding different elements of worship. Current pastor Paul Fontenot said the meal evolved into a devotional, a short message, prayer intentions and more. “We tried to incorporate music into it, but it didn’t really go over big,” he said.
Nevertheless, Wednesdays became a touchstone with the church for many people. “We would have some folks who would come for the service, and not the meal, Fontenot said. “I asked one man, ‘Don’t you want to stay for dinner?’ He said, ‘Oh, no. I just came for church.’”
Either way, a community was forming. Everyone began to know each other’s names, their families, their lives. “Sometimes, when someone would ask for a prayer intention, for example, for their sick mother, the next week, one of the volunteers would say, ‘Hey, how’s your momma doing today?’ We looked forward to seeing our people, getting their updates, sharing our faith,” Fontenot said.
Each week, the group would serve between 75 and 80 meals, usually a main dish like chili or pot roast, with rice or potatoes and vegetables of some kind, bread and a dessert. “Joanie Kraker (you know her as the Brownie Fairy) donates some of her delicious desserts every week,” Fontenot said.
When the COVID pandemic hit, the group pivoted, but persevered. “Nobody really knew what to do when the crisis started. Many services just shut down, people suddenly had fewer options. We just started making box lunches,” Fontenot said. “We made sure we followed all the restrictions, and we kept open. I had someone say, ‘We can’t do that, we’ll get arrested.’ I said what good publicity: the Methodists were arrested for feeding hungry people.” Numbers served dwindled for a while, but they’re back to approximately 75 dinners a week.
The Wednesday dinners continue with restrictions, but Fontenot looks forward to the easing of the crisis. “Our building is too small to accommodate everyone at tables with social distancing. We’d have to let 20 in at a time, and everyone else would have to wait,” he said. “We figured we’d do the to-go meals for a while, but we hope to get back to full service before too long.
Fontenot is grateful for all the support from the community for this ministry. “People drop off groceries and food. Red beans, chili, gravy for meat, large cans of vegetables. This past Wednesday, we had gravy, meatballs and green beans,” he said. “One of our volunteer ladies prints up a short prayer to go in each box with the food, so we still have an uplifting message going out.
“We are blessed with dedicated volunteers, like Jan Bonin, who works tirelessly to coordinate the cooking.” Agencies, organizations and other groups have also stepped up to help out with cooking and serving.
“We’ve had help from the Optimist Club, the Lydia Methodist congregation, and the Episcopal church here in New Iberia, as well as Sunday school classes and groups of individuals. We’re always thankful for the assistance God sends our way,” he said.
The help the church provides for those in need goes beyond the Wednesday meal ministry. “We have had people donate clothing, shoes, even some furniture,” Fontenot said. “We had a young man moving from a shelter out on his own, and he needed a bed. We were able to get one, and give it to him.” Fontenot said last winter, over 100 jackets as well as warm blankets were given out.
“Everyone needs a little help at some time in their lives, and we are blessed to be able to offer that help,” he said. Fontenot, who is not an ordained Methodist minister, but has been a member of the church for years, currently leads not only the New Iberia congregation, but also the Lydia congregation. “The Methodist Church is in a crunch; there are more ministers retiring than can be replaced with ordained ministers. People of faith are stepping up to be leaders in their churches,” he said. “All the credit is God’s. I’m just following the path He has put on my heart.”
Groups, organizations and individuals who would like to volunteer in this ministry, or have food gifts to share can call the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia, at 337-369-3721, and leave a message for Jan Bonin.