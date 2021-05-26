Here is our latest update on Neptune, Anne Darrah's century plant, which is in process of blooming. Today, some blooms can be seen beginning to open, and Anne says the flower stalk seems to be shorter than her 2020 century plant was. To check in on Neptune's progress from the beginning, click here, here and here.
May 26 Neptune the century plant update
Ellen Fucich
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments