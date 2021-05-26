Neptune 5-26.jpg

Neptune the century plant, beginning to open flowers.

Here is our latest update on Neptune, Anne Darrah's century plant, which is in process of blooming. Today, some blooms can be seen beginning to open, and Anne says the flower stalk seems to be shorter than her 2020 century plant was. To check in on Neptune's progress from the  beginning, click herehere and here.

