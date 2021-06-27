Marti Harrell has always been more comfortable behind the scenes. As a professional marketer and public relations rep, she puts it in stage parlance. “I am old school. For a big part of my professional life in PR, I’ve turned on the spotlight, to let others step into it. I’ve loved to do it, and have become accustomed to it.”
She has been the driving force in the promotion and growth of many Acadiana businesses and organizations, from the Lafayette Hilton, to the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, to the Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market.
But now it’s time for Marti to step from behind that curtain and soak up a little spotlight. There are some fascinating accomplishments she has achieved, contributions that were integral to the rich cultural and business climate in Acadiana. For instance, were you aware that Marti was one of the first seven female members of the Commemorative Air Force (back then, known as the Confederate Air Force), an organization that seeks to preserve World War II aircraft for future generations?
Yes, she was. As she tells it, it was, well, either accidental or divine providence. “I gave my husband at the time a membership in this organization as a gift, and he got his ‘orders’ to be installed at the Harlingen,Texas, air show. We made plans, and I went with him to the event. While I was there, seeing all of these vintage restored aircraft, smelling the av gas, and I felt like, I really could be part of this. I mentioned this to one of the staff onsite.”
“A few minutes later, as my husband was queueing up to be initiated, the staff member flagged me, and said, ‘Do you want to join?’ I said, ‘Here, now?’ And she said yes. So I joined the line and got initiated into the organization,” she said. “The staff member later told me that I was one of the first seven women, initiated just that day, to join the Commemorative Air Force as full members.”
Marti said belonging to the Commemorative Air Force “was a trip. I got to go up in these beautifully restored aircraft, all the while taking pictures. They quickly learned that I was not afraid of flying, also not afraid of flying with the canopy open to get the best shots. There was a little pushback, however, some from the guys, but mostly from the wives. They didn’t understand why I was not content to drive the golf cart during air shows, or make sandwiches on the ground.”
Back on the ground, Marti also ran a non-equity theatre company for approximately three years. She and the late Susan Ory Powers had Potpourri Theatre Productions in Lafayette. Marti describes it as a partnership of sorts, again with her role as promoter, handling media, advertising, securing venues and keeping things rolling, while Susan was playwright and actress.
Their play, which was performed in dinner theaters, libraries and other venues, was a one-woman show (with Powers and two musicians) highlighting the role of women in Louisiana history. “The characters included a casket girl, from the beginnings of New Orleans, Madame Chretien, Mother Superior at Grand Coteau, a traiteur, about six to eight different characters from different eras. It was a funny, emotional ride celebrating those unsung heroes of Louisiana’s traditions,” said Marti.
The play was first introduced at Angelle’s Restaurant in Lafayette. “We originally signed for a three-week run. We sold out and held it over for another month. We traveled all over the state with it, even as far as Texas to perform,” said Marti.
What are the moments of her career she is most proud of? “At 71, and not having had children of my own, I look upon my professional accomplishments like a mom who has raised good kids. I guess one of my ‘good kid’ accomplishments is the establishment of the Acadiana Business Hall of Fame, along with Steve and Cherry Fisher May of the Times of Acadiana. The Baton Rouge Business Report was doing it, and they wanted to bring it into our community,” she said. “Helping ‘birth’ the Hall of Fame, selecting business titans and setting best practices, were proud moments for me.” She further said that even though there has been necessary evolution, the Hall of Fame remains vital in the business community.
Another proud marketing mama moment: initiating and managing the Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market. “I am forever grateful to the Port Commission for trusting me to establish best practices for this ongoing series. My event management experience came in very handy then,” she said.
Then, of course, there’s the “new baby,” Positively Iberia. “It still amazes me that Janet Faulk Gonzales and I put Positively Iberia together, concept to funding, in 90 days,” she said. “I call it my ‘Sarah’ project, proving that even at this point in my life, I will not stop innovating and contributing; that a person can make an impact on the community, regardless of age.”
Marti’s “spirit animal” is a ladybug, which harkens back to a favorite great-aunt who gave her a ladybug pillow when Marti was five. “I was fascinated with Aunt Madeline, who lived in Natchitoches among antiques and a four-poster canopy bed, '' she said. “She gave me my ladybug pillow and I loved it, carrying it all over the place. In high school I decided I would collect ladybugs.”
Marti has a cache of ladybugs friends have brought her from all over the world, probably over a thousand now. “I have a Venetian glass ladybug, Christmas ornaments, windchimes, stuffed ladybugs, even a (tiny, dime-sized) ladybug tattoo.”
Marti loves her real animals, her rescue puppies: Jenny, Nina and Lucy. Jenny, a Jack Russell mix, is her companion pup, having even participated with Marti in a 5K race, earning her own medal. Nina is the middle dog, a chihuahua from Northshore rescue, and Lucy, the baby dog, was found wandering and wet in West End Park as a puppy. “Our puppies are special, and like everything else in this house, getting older.”
Getting older doesn’t mean retiring to Marti and her hubby of nearly 30 years, Don Stanfield. “We enjoy being engaged and productive in the economy. You know, if you don’t use it, it rusts over.”
Can’t imagine any parts of you getting close to rusting over, Marti. Hope you’ve enjoyed a little spotlight, after all.