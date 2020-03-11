Luck of the Irish — here’s your St. Patrick’s Day primer

On Tuesday, residents of New Iberia will come together to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick and luckily enough, the community offers everything from pubs to traditional Irish food.
St. Patrick’s Day is observed on the traditional death date of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.
The holiday has evolved into a celebration of Irish culture with parades, special foods, music, dancing, drinking and a whole lot of green. Here in New Iberia, there is no short supplies of all those aspects starting with the Fir Màirseàil Nua Iberia, or Marching Men of New Iberia — St. Patrick’s Day celebration that raises funds for Special Olympics.
The Marching Men began their observance of the holiday Saturday by helping Turn the Bayou Country Green, dyeing the fountain in front of City Hall green, followed by a pub crawl.
The celebration continues Tuesday with a march down Main Street.
But there are even more St. Patrick’s Day observances in the area if you know where to look.
Celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day takes place all around the world on March 17 and the fun and feasting naturally centers around delicious Irish food — and not just with corned beef and cabbage.
Start the festivities with a traditional breakfast, and then choose from a selection of quintessential Irish main and side dishes as well as desserts.
And, of course, drinks are in order, but that doesn’t just mean beer
A great drink for St. Patrick’s is mead, the sweet, delicious “honey-wine” that has been made and enjoyed by Celtic nations for centuries.
And, of course, there’s also Irish Whiskey. Or try creating a special St. Patrick’s Day cocktail. All are bound to put one in the mood for a festive celebration.
Here are a few of the places and foods to take in during St. Patrick’s Day:
Bourbon Hall
Start off St. Patty’s Day off right with Bourbon Hall’s pub, located on Main Street. Friends can enjoy a glass of lager or Guinness stout at the pub, open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Quarter Tavern
Another option on Main Street the Quarter Tavern. Like Bourbon, the Quarter Tavern is another place to enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day beverage with friends.
Traditional St. Patrick’s Day Food
Typically, during St. Patrick’s Day, one of the most popular foods to enjoy during the famous Irish holiday is the the Irish-American corned beef and cabbage. To some, the day wouldn’t be complete without a hearty helping of meat, cabbage, potatoes and carrots. It’s a meal that will fill one up and, if cooked right, keep diners asking for more.
Where’s the (Corned) Beef?
In Ireland, cows originally were used for working the fields and for milk, not for beef, and cattle were considered sacred. After the conquest of Ireland by the English, corned beef (salt-cured beef) was still too expensive for the Irish people, but when exported became the meal of choice for generations of Irish-Americans.
Irish-Americans typically paired corned beef with cabbage, a variant of the Irish bacon and cabbage dish. Potatoes and carrots make another great side dish with corned beef.
St. Patrick’s Day, with luck, can bring good food, good drinks and good times with friends and family. Just don’t forget to wear green.