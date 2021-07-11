The United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a youth leadership development program sponsored by the U.S. Navy. Its mission is to build leaders of character. It does so by offering America’s young men and women hands-on and experiential training in partnership with the Navy and its sister services, in order to instill the highest ideals of honor, respect, commitment, and service.
After enrolling in the program, all Sea Cadets must attend a mandatory two-week recruit training session. These training sessions are taught at the Navy’s Recruit Training Command, at other naval bases or stations and at regional recruit training sites using other military host resources.
The curriculum of this training is approved by the U.S. Navy and standardized at all training sites. Cadets receive 106 hours of instruction, with a focus on the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment. Both tone and tenor of instruction are modeled after the Navy’s recruit training.
The virtues of good citizenship and strong moral principles form the core of the program, which works to instill these traits into each cadet. Cadets are not required to join the armed services once they turn 18, but they will enter the adult world having been taught the fundamentals of citizenship and the value of being responsible and productive members of their communities. — from seacadets.org, the USNSCC website.
Behr Bayard, son of Jason and Helen Bayard of New Iberia, just finished his recruit training session for Sea Cadets. He said that the course was very tough, and he was anxious about it, but he is glad he went through the rigors of the nine-day session, and that he learned some valuable lessons. “I’m glad it stuck it out for boot camp, I knew that it was going to benefit me,” he said. He also got to shoot guns, and that was a highlight, he said. (Keep in mind that he is still a 13-year-old boy, and, of course, weapons.)
The fact is, he learned to handle and respect those weapons properly, under the supervision of the Navy Sea Cadet instructors and mentors, He also learned self-confidence and much more. Helen Bayard, Behr’s mom, said he came home stronger and with a new set of skills that will benefit him throughout his life. “He’s definitely a different person after recruit training. He’s learned to be responsible, he has better manners, he’s tackling household chores. We’re very proud of this young man.”
Much of the credit for the Sea Cadet program currently operating in this area goes to Lt. J.G. Vince Perez, Commanding Officer of the Acadiana Division of the USNSCC. Perez became involved with the program 6 years ago, when the past Commanding Officer, Dr. Jesus Garcia, was retiring. “Dr. Garcia’s triplets had gone through the program and he knew that my son Adam was interested in joining,” Perez said. “I think our program is vital for our youth. The Sea Cadet program builds leaders and good citizens.”
Perez points out that the program offers a broad range of opportunities for training in both military and non-military interests. “Once our cadets graduate from recruit training, they are eligible for all kinds of advanced training,” he said. “Some serve on a Coast Guard cutter, some take Explosive Ordnance Destruction training, we’ve even teamed up with Acadian Ambulance to offer emergency medical responder training. At the latest recruit training in Carville, we had culinary classes. A chef from the Baton Rouge area came and taught several of our cadets technique, and they cooked for us the whole time we were there.”
The staff of the Acadiana division is always searching for valuable training for the Cadets. Perez wants to offer career-based courses like photojournalism. “We’re a completely volunteer program; all of our staff and instructors are giving their time and expertise to make these young people better leaders,” Perez said.
Jason Bayard, Behr’s dad, praises Perez for his mentorship. “Vince is a great commanding officer. As parents, we were a little concerned about our son being away from home for the first time,” he said. “We couldn't communicate with Behr, but Vince took the time to text us and let us know how he was doing. We were thankful for that.”
Perez’s son, Adam, has attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the program, and was named Sea Cadet of the Year. “We are grateful to have Adam to be an example for Behr as well,” said Jason. “He’s a great kid, and Behr wants to follow in his footsteps.” Behr’s future plans include enlisting in the Marines and training to become an officer. His participation in the Sea Cadet program will give him an advantage in the military.
“Although it is very clear from the Navy that there’s no obligation after the program to join the military, the Sea Cadets who do can expect to join the military with a higher pay grade than regular enlisted men,” Perez said. “Sea Cadets have more opportunities across the board, in the military and the merchant marine because of their experience and skill levels.”
Now that Behr has made it through recruit training, he’ll be attending drills on weekends in the VFW Post 1982 hall in New Iberia, and getting his advanced training. He’ll rank up when his finishes his coursework and advanced training and eventually may attend Petty Officer Leadership Academy, becoming a Chief Petty Officer like Adam.
Clearly, the U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Corps program is one with valuable benefits for youth. Both Boys and girls are eligible, and parents who would like to enroll their child or get more information about the program can visit the seacadets.org website or follow them on Facebook.