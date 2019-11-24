Loreauville High Community Service

‘Meals in Back Packs’ and ‘Blessing Bags’ Community Service Learning Projects will benefit 20 students at Loreauville High School over the extended Thanksgiving holiday season. Support for the projects comes from the LHS 4-H Club, High School Beta and the National Honor Society. The club sponsors are Maria Brodie, Crystal Freyou and Charlene Ruiz Picheloup. Students involved with the project work included Nanci Pellerin, Caitlin Migues, Adrian Albert, Hannah Towers, Kaley Mestayer, Tristin Bourque, Conor Ransonet, Hallei Vaughn, Evelyn Lambert, Malory Segura, Mercedes Cooper and Kyle Clifton.
