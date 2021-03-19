LOREAUVILLE — Our Lady of Good Counsel No. 1401, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, recently conducted a campaign project to dry goods and canned goods for Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry.
The Lenten season is a time to reflect and a time for charitable services for our communities, Our Lady of Good Counsel representatives said in a prepared statement. In Loreauville the Catholic Daughters of the Americas campaign collected goods to “Make A Difference.”
OLV Food Pantry Director Cindy Louis, along with more than 25 volunteers, work to make the difference by providing food for families in need and those families who have been hit with hard times.
Most recently with the pandemic and layoffs, the food pantry distributed 400 to 600-plus food bags every two weeks.
Since its opening in 1992, OLV Food Pantry has served over 7,000 families. With the help of Catholic Charities such as CDA, Second Harvest, the Loreauville community, friends and neighbors, the food pantry accepts any form of donation of canned, dry goods or money.
The food pantry is 100 percent volunteer-operated and administered by a volunteer board of directors and consultant Rev. Barry Crochet, head pastor of both Our Lady of Victory and St. Joseph Catholic churches.
For times and dates the food pantry is operating or for more information about the food pantry, call OLV at 229-6329 or the St. Joseph’s rectory at 229-4254.