Kristine Scott’s childhood passion for baking has translated into a job she loves to do.
Scott, owner of Kristy’s Sweet Indulgence located in Delcambre, is a full-time baker whose shop provides a variety of sweets for all occasions.
What is Kristy’s Sweet Indulgence?
We specialize in cakes, celebration, weddings. I do cookies on occasions, when requested. I am able to make chocolate sweets, like chocolate-covered cherries, candies. I make cookie cakes. Just pretty much, if they need it, I can do it. The majority of what I do is celebration cake, sculpted cakes. I like to do 3-D sculpted cakes and wedding cakes. We can do it all for you.
What is a celebration cake?
You know, like your birthday cake, anniversary cake, just-because cakes. Usually, your birthday cakes are considered your themed-birthday cakes. My customers usually send me their invitations so I can understand the colors. Sometimes they send me an inspiration picture and we design a cake. It’s usually two and three tiers for celebration cakes.
Why celebration cakes and other sweets?
Oh I love to bake. I really don’t know why but I have always baked. Starting out at a young age, I made cookies, you know, your little things. And when Louisiana changed the law a few years ago to allow home bakers that’s when I knew I wanted to focus on my skills and it’s a chance to bring in extra income and I just love doing it.
How much do you charge?
You can’t put a price tag on it because it all depends on how many servings, what kind of design and things like that. You have to take in how long it will take me to do it, the cost of materials. My minimum price is $100.
How long does it take you to make an order?
Unlike grocery store chains where they are pumping out sheet cake after sheet cake, what people are paying for (with us), you are paying for the artistic skills and creativity. It just usually depends on what you want. The time it takes to make a cake or anything can vary.
How is your work unique from other shops?
Yes my prices are more expensive, but I use quality ingredients. Everything is fresh. Everything is made from scratch and by hand. It’s the quality of the food and the time and care put into it. It’s what I love to do.
What’s a good way people can reach you?
I have a Facebook page and I am working on getting a website and they can message me on there. My Facebook page is “Kristy’s Sweet Indulgence.” We’re trying to expand for everyone.