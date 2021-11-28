Despite a difficult year, public officials say there is still a lot to be thankful for.
We asked a few public servants in Iberia Parish what they were thankful for during the Thanksgiving holiday, and they gave a mix of personal and professional thoughts on optimism and blessings during 2021.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard
I’m thankful for God and all of the blessings He has bestowed to me and my family. I give God all the praise and gratitude for the protection He has given us and for the opportunity to live in the best country around. I’m also thankful for my family for allowing me to do the things that I do. I view my work as a calling and my family has been supportive of that.
I also want to thank the people that I work with in government, and that’s all government: federal, state and local. We all work to make a better Iberia Parish. To me, Thanksgiving is first and foremost about thanking God, not about politics. It’s about thanking Him for the blessings that we have and seeing us through the difficult times we’ve had this year.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette
The holiday season provides the perfect backdrop to consider the things for which we give thanks and gratitude. During these last two tumultuous years, it is evident of the strength and resiliency of the Iberia Parish School District. Albert Einstein once said, “In the middle of every difficulty, lies opportunity.” With the School Board leading the way to support every faction of the school district, the employees unified and provided the best quality education, nutritious meals and a safe environment for our students. A sincere thank you is well deserved to our employees, students, parents and community members for their cooperation, patience, and tenacity. Now, it warms the heart to see our students thriving again in the classroom, on the athletic fields, in music competitions and much more. We are truly thankful to God for the progress that has been made and ask for strength to continue reaching for a stronger and better than ever school district.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt
I’m thankful for my family, friends and a strong work ethic instilled at a young age by my father. I’m blessed to hold the position of mayor at a time when so many challenges are just waiting to become opportunities. I’m grateful for my past and present City Council members; together we are slowly but surely making our city a little better every day. Lastly, it’s our citizens that make New Iberia the best place to live, work and play. To all of you, thanks for making our town the unique place I live.