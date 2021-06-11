Rev. Burnell J. Robertson is a man of God, a man of community, a civic leader. He has dedicated his life to the community, so much that when originally assigned to New Iberia as a visiting minister at St. Paul Congregational Church, he drove highway 90 for nine hours round trip each weekend to and from his family home in New Orleans — and he made that drive for 10 years.
Citing his many accomplishments, Rev. Robertson is being honored by the parish on the occasion of his 97th birthday, which will be Sunday. Parish President Larry Richard signed the proclamation, which mentions the many religious and civic contributions Robertson has made to our community, and resolves to recognize and celebrate his birthday. Robertson was given a certificate, a lapel pin and the key to the Parish as a special token of appreciation.
Robertson’s daughter, Joycelyn LaFrance, is spearheading the Robertson family’s celebration, and she gave The Daily Iberian a wealth of information about exactly what Robertson’s contributions were. It is quite an impressive list of accomplishments, all done in the service of his Maker.
Robertson first came to New Iberia in 1956, from Beecher United Church of Christ in New Orleans. He’d studied to become a minister at E.W. Lampton Seminary (A.M.E.). In 1966, he became a residential minister at St. Paul and moved his family to New Iberia full time.
When he moved to New Iberia, he immediately immersed himself in the community, finding ways to serve. He became a chaplain, visiting the sick and elderly in hospitals and nursing homes. “My father believed in making a better future for the city, the state and our world,” LaFrance said.
Robertson is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II and the Korean War.
Besides preaching the Word on Sundays, Robertson had a full-time job at the State Board of Health, visiting various agencies in the state to disseminate health information. His job was eventually phased out with the age of video.
Robertson is a lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He served three times as president of the J. Leo Hardy branch of the organization. This branch was known as the branch that came back, after the ousting of black community leaders from New Iberia in 1944.
He is also a mason, holding titles of lifetime 4th Degree Master Mason and 33rd Degree Honorary Most Worshipful Master of the Olive Branch Lodge #37.
He is a community advocate, promoting fair housing, also scholarships for healthcare and transportation. He was a founder and board member of the Bacmonila HUD certified apartments.
He is an original member of SMILE, the St. Martin Iberia Lafayette Evangeline Head Start. He is a former board member of the Community Action Agency, and member of the Iberia Parish Council on Aging. He also served as a voting board member of the Iberia Parish Federal Credit Union.
His accomplishments also include humanitarian awards, and serving on the Bunk Johnson Art Festival Committee.
His church and ministry also benefited from Robertson’s commitment to service. He was an original member and one of the founders of the Iberia Parish Ministerial Federation. He is an honored Pastor and Director Emeritus of the Teche area churches of the United Churches of Christ, and served on the national board of the United Church of Christ.
His kindness and generosity are well-known, LaFrance said, adding that when she was growing up, he would take in children to live with the family for a time. When she asked him why they were staying in their home, he would tell her, “These children don’t have parents like yours.” She said, “It took me until I was an adult to understand that these were children from troubled families who needed our help and support.”
He also wrote for both the Acadiana Ebony Journal and The Daily Iberian newspapers.
In addition to all of his religious and civic involvement, Robertson is also an outdoor sportsman.
His family and friends will hold a birthday celebration for Rev. Robertson at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Well-wishers are encouraged to stop by and visit.