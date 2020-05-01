Several local children have taken time to write e-mails and send cards and pictures to area nursing home residents. Here are some of the letters that have been shared with The Daily Iberian. More letters and cards will be published in future editions and online at www.iberianet.com. Send copies of letters to Daily Iberian publisher Shanna Dickens at shanna.dickens@daily-iberian.com.
dear Grands,
Its Temur here again. Today I was a little busy, just like yesterday.. I had my merit badge classes today. The classes I had today were, Fish and Wildlife management, and Sustainability. To be honest Fish and Wildlife was awesome but sustainability... NOT SO MUCH. After the classes I decided too take a break so I rid my skateboard around, and played some basketball. The knock knock joke of.. wait a minute I forgot something. After that me, my brother, and my mom went out and took a walk there was a very nice full moon today. Now the knock knock joke of today is
Person 1- Knock Knock
Person 2- Whos there
Person 1- Hatch
Person 2- Hatch who
Person 1- Bless you