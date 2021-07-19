A & A Appliances in New Iberia honored seven essential workers with $250 prize packages Friday. Winners who were nominated by family and co-workers included: Cherrise Picard, Executive Director of Chez Hope; Stacey Baudoin, cashier at Super One Foods; Kathy Gauthreaux, New Iberia Senior High teacher; Kasey Dautreuil, an EMT with Acadian Ambulance; Lisa Duhon, 16th Judicial District Family Services & part-time Jane's Seafood; Anne Prentiss, physician's assistant at Iberia Comprehensive Community Healthcare; Captain Korie LeBlanc of the District Fire Department.