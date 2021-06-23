Chef Kevin Coleman’s culinary journey began in Oklahoma. He graduated with a degree in culinary arts and a dream of owning his own restaurant.
In the early 1990s, he and a friend opened Stormin’ Norman Seafood and More. Alas, the friend’s family matters intervened and the restaurant closed. But Kevin kept his dream in the back of his mind, vowing he would someday reopen.
Eventually he became head chef at Little River Inn in New Iberia. As is unfortunately the norm these days, Little River Inn closed its doors, and Kevin went to work at the Port of Iberia, making a living first as a welder-pipefitter, then as supervisor, to keep the paychecks coming in for his family.
His dream never died, however. In his off time, he started building Storman Norman’s Snowball Stand with the help of family and friends in the community.
His culinary momentum was starting to rev up once again. He did well with the stand, then started thinking of expanding to what he calls “old-fashioned” cooking.
“I cook with flavor, not with seasoning,” he said.
Soon business built up to the point that he could put his dream back center stage. He quit his oilfield job, instead putting in six days a week cooking at Storman Norman Smoked Babyback Ribs.
Storman Norman is located on Iberia Street near Admiral Doyle, and it — and Kevin — are earning a reputation for having the best ribs, chicken and pork steaks in town. Depending on the day, customers can get them smothered or smoked, with both methods equally delectable and fall-off-the-bone.
“Like they should be,” Coleman said. “I think I got that smoked rib thing down, and you need to try the smothered cabbage.”
Storman Norman is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. until the food or the customers are gone.
“Usually by 12:15 or so, we’re sold out,” he said. “Weekends are crazy. Everybody wants barbecue. My everyday crowd is starting to be regulars. It’s getting to be that I know what day a certain customer is coming in and what they might order.”
With that success, opening up his culinary playbook is on his mind once again.
“I am going to expand the menu,” Coleman said. “The new menu will have all the favorites plus soups, salads, red beans, white beans and shish kabobs. That kind of thing.
“I should be good to go with it in about two weeks,” he said when pressed for samples of the new offerings.
“My number one seller is the baby back ribs, along with brisket, so those will stay,” Coleman said. “I’m also thinking about staying open until 8 on Fridays and Saturdays. I’m still deciding.”
“I need to hire staff, some people who will take instruction well, and do things like I do,” he said. “Consistency is the key. We want customers coming back, getting the same quality food. I love feedback from my customers. It keeps me going, adapting to serve fine food.”
While the barbecue business is burgeoning, the snowball stand is still operating with 16 flavors of soft ice confections.
“It’s where I started, and it’s summertime, time for snowballs. Come get you one,” he said. “We also serve hamburgers and hot dogs made with my homemade chili. I got that down pat.”
Coleman wants to be a household name among food lovers in New Iberia. He wants a lighted sign. But for now, he’s living the dream.