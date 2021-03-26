“Be sure to include the mission of the Church,” said Rev. Wilfred Johnson, pastor of Little Zorah Missionary Baptist Church. “Our mission is to serve the community in the spirit of excellence for the glory of God.”
Serve the community they will, with the new multipurpose building recently dedicated on the Old Jeanerette Road in Olivier.
The church’s roots go way back in our community. Little Zorah Missionary Baptist Church was founded in 1837 by Rev. Albert Parker. The street that runs behind the church as it stands today is named after Parker.
Six years ago, on Jan. 26, 2015, an overnight fire brought the historic church down, leaving the congregation homeless. They first began worshipping with the Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, then decided they wanted a place of their own. Many members of the congregation scattered during this time; however, the remaining members were able to purchase a modular building for the church, and started holding services there in September 2018. The church’s offices are also housed in the building.
In 2019, the church was able to purchase the large metal building from the First National Bank of Jeanerette. Last Thursday, March 18, the new multipurpose building was dedicated to the service of the community, with several church members in attendance. Pastor Johnson, Head Deacon Shelby Green Jr., Lady Susan Johnson and First Assistant Pastor Maxine Williams read scripture and prayed, as did Pastor Zack Mitchell, president of the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation. The Federation encompasses approximately 40 churches in the area, including Little Zorah.
The new building will serve multiple functions for the church and the community.
“We still have a small congregation, and our modular building will suffice for now for services. The new building will expand our services to the area,” Johnson said. “It gives us great opportunities to serve. We’re renovating it to include restrooms and classrooms. It will be a learning center to help children with homework after school, we will also be able to mentor troubled youth to lead them from the path of despair into success. We’ll use the large open space for special events such as revivals, wedding receptions, large funerals, anything the community may need. It will also be available for birthday parties, baby showers and other celebrations. A small fee will be charged for outside events to cover expenses.”
Now, the real work begins.
“We need to renovate the inside of the building, we are getting quotes for air conditioning and insulation at the current time,” Johnson said. “We ask for the community’s help in any way they see fit to become involved. Currently, we could use skilled carpenters and electricians to give us guidance and lend a hand with labor, as well as people to help with general labor, hauling trash and tearing down structures. We’ll be salvaging as much as we can to reuse in the new construction.
“We thank the community for the contributions they have already made to the building. We are grateful for what they’ve done and what they will do as we prepare the building for service.”
Johnson encourages all who wish to help to stop by the building, 3605 Old Jeanerette Road, beginning Monday.
“Someone will be there every day, and there is plenty of work to be done,” he said. “Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution may do so via cash app $LittleZorahBC1 or check.”
The building is slated for ribbon cutting on Aug. 6, with its inauguration into service coinciding with the church’s 134th anniversary celebration Aug. 8. Johnson invites all.
“The congregation welcomes everyone in the area to contribute and utilize our new space,” he said. “We wish to embody the Little Zorah Missionary Baptist Church mission: to serve the community in the spirit of excellence for the glory of God.”