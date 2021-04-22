Food insecurity is a significant problem in the United States. With COVID-19, an additional 13.2 million people became unsure of their next meal, a 35% jump from 2018.
The Healthy Iberia Coalition (HIC) is a coalition made up of volunteer community and regional agencies and individuals who work to improve the health of Iberia Parish Residents. The mission of the coalition is to improve the health and quality of life of Iberia parish residents by mobilizing through community policy, systems, and environmental changes.
According to Rene Stansbury, chair of the Coalition, when deciding on the projects to be undertaken for this year, the Coalition came upon Little Free Pantry, a nationwide movement providing healthy food to those in need, and a viable option for those who want to help their neighbor. “Our coalition saw this as a way to combat food deserts in our communities, and a way for neighbors to help neighbors. The concept is, “’Give what you can. Take what you need’,” said Stansbury
Jessica McClard launched the grassroots mini pantry movement on May 2016 in Fayetteville, AR, when she planted the Little Free Pantry Pilot, a wooden box on a post containing food, personal care, and paper items accessible to everyone all the time no questions asked. She hoped her spin on the Little Free Library®concept would pique local awareness of food insecurity while creating a space for neighbors to help meet neighborhood food needs.
A little over a month later, CrystalRock Cathedral Women’s Ministries planted Blessing Box in Ardmore, OK. By August 2016, the movement was global. Throughout the US and internationally, the grassroots mini pantry movement continues growing and moving.
Healthy Iberia Coalition, in partnership with the United Way of Iberia, obtained a $2,000 grant from The Louisiana Healthy Communities Coalition and Well Ahead Louisiana to provide the seed money for the project, which originally consisted of 16 Little Free Pantries, to be placed in neighborhoods across the parish.
Most of the pantries have been constructed, with help from Iberia high schools and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. “We got the students at Westgate, NISH and the Career Center involved with building the pantries. These teens were very enthusiastic and creative.”
“The Iberia Parish Library is putting one at each of their branches, theirs will be half Little Free Library and half Little Free Pantry, and there will be one in the pocket park on Saratoga Street," said Stansbury. “We are hoping churches and other community organizations will step up and adopt, place and maintain the pantries.”
The coalition still needs help, in order to install and stock these pantries, which now number 19, thanks to additional donations from local concerns. “We need additional financial support because the grant specifically excludes buying food items,” said Stansbury. “We also need site locations for current and future boxes.”
What goes into a Little Free Pantry? The coalition has a shopping list of non-perishable healthy options as well as meal kit suggestions to stock the boxes. “Canned meats, canned vegetables, dry pasta and boxed entrees, shelf-stable milk products and spices are included,” said Stansbury. “Non-food items such as dog food, hygiene items, rain gear and cleaning supplies would also be appreciated.”
The Little Free Pantries will be installed by June 1, 2021 throughout the parish. To help, through financial donation or to volunteer your organization as a Little Free Pantry site, email healthyiberiaparishcoalition@gmail.com, call 337-344-7496 or get in touch with the United Way of Iberia.