On behalf of the Disch-Declouet Social Service Center I would like to offer my sincere THANK YOU to the Daily Iberian and to all who contributed to making Help The Helpers a great success. Particularly at this time of year, the funds contributed to our Center help our volunteer staff meet the needs of the poor in Iberia Parish. I have personally witnessed in so many ways that generosity of the people of Iberia Parish. Even in these difficult times the kind citizens of our Parish understand and support efforts that benefit the more vulnerable of our community. We live in a wonderful community.....
JOHN INDEST
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DISCH DECLOUET SERVICE CENTER