I would like to comment on the letter from Mr. Richard Phillips posted on Friday, January 29. Referring to the actions of our new president, he says, “In all honesty, no one could have seen this coming.” Really? Anyone who could not see this coming must have been living under a rock for the last four years. No, longer than that. Obama opened the door for the progressive, leftist, Marxist transformation of our country. Hillary would have run with it. But Donald Trump came along and upset their apple cart. Look, I understand why so many people dislike Donald Trump. I personally never listened to his speeches. Aggravating. Even wrote him a letter once and suggested that he remove the word “I” from his vocabulary. But I did pay a lot of attention to what he did. His actions are what count. I also paid a lot of attention to what the Democrats were doing/saying.
To get some idea of what is happening in our country right now, I would suggest you find the video of a 1985 interview with Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB agent who defected to the West in 1970. He outlined the strategy of the Soviet Union. He said that in 1985, the “Marxism-Leninism ideology” had already been “pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students.” According to Bezmenov, subversion happens in four stages: demoralization, destabilization, crisis and finally normalization (acceptance of Communism by the populace). Sounds like what has and is happening in our country? I make these comments with no disrespect to you, Mr. Phillips. I am just having such a hard time understanding that so many Americans just absorbed all that fake news funneled to them by the media without question. With just a little effort, if you could find news from Australia media you would get accurate reporting of what was happening in the United States.
Mr. Bezmenov did make a final statement that I think all Americans should hear. “Unlike myself, you will have nowhere to defect to unless you want to live in Antarctica with the penguins. This is it. This is the last country of freedom and possibility.”
JOYCE NEREAUX
NEW IBERIA