The staff and children at Laurie Viator’s Pre-School selected a family from among the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center clients to bless with gifts for each of the four children. The gifts included many beautiful toys and clothing items. The little ones were so happy and excited to share the Christmas Spirit with other boys and girls, according to Disch-DeClouet representatives. Santa’s helpers Raven Camacho and Laurie Viator are shown surrounded by the children who brought in the gifts. Center volunteers Carol and Louis Gaignard picked up the gifts and brought them to a needy family. ‘The mother of the children receiving the gifts was so appreciative,’ Gaignard said. ‘Her income has been affected by reduced hours on her job and she felt so blessed by these gifts. We asked her to pray for the children who donated the gifts and told her we would pray for her and her children.’
Laurie Viator’s Pre-School Donates Toys, Clothing to Help Family in Need
