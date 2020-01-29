L’Acadian Art Guild members place in Freeze Frame juried photographic competition

Members of the L’Acadian Art Guild participated in the Freeze Frame juried photographic competition sponsored by the Lafayette Art Association. From left are Roxy Blanton, Mickey Delcambre and Margaret Melancon. Delcambre’s “First Spring Lily” won first place in the Enhanced category and “Bayou Carlin” won first place in the Black and White category. His “Red Tail Hawk” won third place in the Nature category. Blanton’s “Zeek” won second place in the Black and White category and her “Mr. Lincoln” won second place in the Color category.