Krewe of Andalusia ladies in waiting

The Krewe of Andalusia’s Ladies in Waiting for the 65th anniversary bal masque are, first row from left, Kynnedi Jo Rae Ledet, daughter of Kayla and Donald Ledet Jr.; Judith Isabelle Ann Schlicher, daughter of Andree and Robert Schlicher IV; Chacelyn Audrey Peltier, daughter of Chantel and Corey Peltier; and Cecile Marie Granger, daughter of Juliet and Jonathan Granger. From left on the second row are Zoie Jo Fremin, daughter of Courtney and Brenon Fremin; Lauren Marie Cestia, daughter of Angela and Burt Cestia III; Caroline Elizabeth Fremin, daughter of Dawn and Dickie Fremin; Emma Laryn Spiker, daughter of Ashlie and Heath Spiker; Olivia Marie Cestia, daughter of Angie and Stuart Cestia; and Anne Catherine Dupuy, daughter of Susan and Dr. Christopher Dupuy. Missing from the picture is Audrey Elizabeth Borland, daughter of Jerre and Dr. Thomas Borland.