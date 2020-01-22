Krewe of Andalusia Ladies in Waiting and Troubadours

At the Krewe of Andalusia’s bal masque attending the Queen as Ladies in Waiting were Peyton Jeanne Robicheaux, daughter of Paul and Michelle Robicheaux, first row from left, Gracie Elizabeth Petry daughter of Dr. Jerod and Amy Petry; Ava Carolyn Fortier, daughter of Al and Michelle Fortier; and, Jeanne-Avery Chauvin, daughter of Chanda and John Chauvin. Serving as Royal honor guard for their Majesties were court Troubadours Cohen Hale Schlicher, son of Rob and Andree Schlicher, second row from left, Benjamin James Romero, son of Mark and Cindy Romero; Dennis Steven Rosenzweig II, son of Dr. Seth and Julie Rosenzweig; Gerald Alphonse Beaullieu V, son of Gerald IV and Kaci Beaullieu; and Kyle Hayden Norris, son of Jonathan and Josie Norris.