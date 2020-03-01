The Knights of Peter Claver Council and Court No. 63 presented their 45th annual Mardi Gras Carnival Ball Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia’s City Park, according to a prepared statement from the organization.
This year’s theme was “KPC Council and Court Celebrating 45 Years of Mardi Gras under the Starry Skies.”
This year’s ball helped usher in a new year and time for those who participated in their 5th annual Mardi Gras Carnival Ball.The celebration saw a new king and queen named.
This Year’s New King and Queen
Under Starry Skies and more than four decades of celebrations, state Rep. Marcus Bryant and Donna Robert reigned as this year’s king and queen at this year’s ball.
Royal Music
The Royal Couple was serenaded by the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band as they took their royal stroll and were toasted by ball attendees.
As they all came together for a night of fun, dancing, laughter and memories, the 45 Mardi Gras Carnival Ball was a night to remember.
Old Faces in New Places
Special Presentations were given to the past Mardi Gras kings and queens from 1975 to 2019 to help celebrate all of the years for the annual Mardi Gras Carnival Ball this year.
The 2019 king and queen, Parish President M. Larry Richard and Kim Richard also presented gifts during the 2020 ball.
Giving Back
An award was given to Carol Jean Broussard-Vital for her years of dedicated service to the Knights of Peter Claver Mardi Gras Committee.
Mardi Gras Committee Members took the role of “Throw Me Something Mister” ambassadors as beads, trinkets and gifts were thrown to carnival attendees.
Queen’s Train Bearers
Queen’s Train Bearers were Lacie Elizabeth Savoy, Paige Symone Roberts, Aniyah Williams and Jaelle Joseph.
King’s Pages
King’s Pages were Kohl Karter LeBlanc and Anthony Cole Boutte.
The Knights of Peter Claver Organization provides scholarships to local students and is committed to the needs of the Holy Church and assistance to the Community.
Knights of Peter Claver Order History
The Knights of Peter Claver Order was founded Nov. 7, 1909, in Mobile, Alabama, by four priests of the St. Joseph’s Society of the Sacred Heart.
Joseph Simon Jr., Grand Knight for the Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 63 at St. Edward Church, said Peter Claver, the organization’s patron Saint, was in charge of caring for slaves as they came to America.
It’s what motivates both simon and everyone who is part of the Knights of Peter Claver, as it’s their job to help others.
“Our motto is to serve the community and the church and that’s what we’re there for,” Simon said.