“But what do you call these?” I asked, mouth full of chocolate and cream cheese goodness. “I call all of ‘em brownies, Joanie Kraker said with a little shrug. Yes, they are brownies, but so much more.
Joanie Kraker was raised on a dairy farm. Her mother “was an awesome baker. Her coconut cake was amazing,” Joanie said.
Thus, she was destined, it seems, to bake. She did; her confection of choice — bar cookies and brownies, her recipes a hybrid of Food Network offerings (“I love the Food Network,” she says) and things she made up, trial and error, improvisations made along the way. Her baking has served her well, in her career as a real estate agent, as a mom seeking to be well-informed of her children’s activities, and a woman with heart seeking to be of service to her friends and her community.
“When I was a real estate agent, I had to deal with attorneys all the time, and in order to make the process as smooth as possible, I would always send the secretaries a plate of brownies. They appreciated that little gesture. Occasionally, when I’d call to offer whatever help they needed to move my process along, I’d get a request. ‘Could we have lemon squares?’ they’d say, and I was happy to oblige. Of course, there would be brownies at every closing.”
The brownies were also instrumental in kid-sleuthing when her children, Katherine, Margaret and John were in high school.
“I wanted to be sure I knew who was hanging around with who, so I’d bake some brownies and leave them in the pantry. My children knew there were always some treats to be found, and so did their friends. So I was able to keep tabs on them a little bit,” she recalls. “My daughter Katherine was dating a guy named Stephen. He must have 6 foot 2 and all of maybe 140 pounds. That boy could eat his weight in brownies.”
There came a time, as she explains it, that her output exceeded demand, so the fruits of Joanie’s brownie baking were doled out in a wider spectrum.
“I crochet with the Methodist ladies every week, so I bring along brownies for a little treat. Thursdays,” she said. “I see two homebound ladies, age 96-97, so I bring along some brownies for them. I’ve served on the board of the Disch DeClouet Social Services Center since 1978, so you know brownies have found their way there as well. Paul Fontenot of the Methodist Church does meals for the needy on Wednesdays, and I like to contribute to that effort. Sometimes my friends call with a special request, a funeral, a special meeting, a housewarming, and say, ‘Joanie, I’m gonna need some brownies.’ And with six grandchildren, there’s always room for brownies to brighten the day.”
Brighten the day she does. She sent me away from our interview with a plate of brownie-on-the-bottom, cream-cheese-and-cookie-dough-on-the-top confections that I promised I’d tote along to work. This was the day of the recent deluge, and well, they made it to my house, but not back to the office. So after this, as so many of her friends and neighbors have said along the way, Joanie, I’m gonna need some brownies.