Iberia Middle School students place Rocks of Kindness at Jeanerette Museum

On their recent field trip to the Jeanerette Museum’s Sweet History of Sugar, Iberia Middle School students placed Rocks of Kindness at different places on the grounds of the Jeanerette Museum.The Rocks of Kindness is a project started by Meaghan Murry after she lost a parent. It is to meant give someone encouragement and hope — by placing the rocks at different places someone may see them and need the kind words or thought left by the giver. Cynthia Armour-Jackson, JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) Specialist at Iberia Middle School said, ‘JAG has taken this year 2019-2020 to do this project around the United States.’ Jeanerette Museum representatives said teachers may take advantage of this educational opportunity that will end in May.