Hughes is passionate about work in juvenile investigations

Loreauville native Daesha Hughes always knew she wanted to work in law. Although her career plans have changed over the years, she has still found a way to work with the demographic she is most passionate about — juveniles.
Hughes, 36, is the Sergeant of Juvenile Detectives at the New Iberia Police Department.
“I love it. I love it and did not think I was going to like it as much as I do. But if they took the juvenile part away from me, maybe it would take a little piece of my heart,” she said of working in juvenile investigations.
“I know I can’t save the world and I can’t help them all, but if you help one, then you know you’ve done your job,” she said, and noted that the juvenile detectives who work with her are “absolutely amazing.”
Hughes was born and raised in Loreauville and graduated from Loreauville High in 2003. She attended Grambling State University, where she was a cheerleader and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.
Hughes said her initial plan was to attend law school to become a criminal defense attorney for juveniles, but that was diverted with the welcoming of her first child. After college, Hughes returned home where she worked at a law firm for a brief time and then was a long-term substitute teacher at Loreauville Junior High. Having a great uncle who worked in law enforcement, Hughes said the stories her grandmother would share about him and his time in law enforcement drew her to consider that career option.
So, she applied for a position at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and worked there for seven years as a patrol deputy, in traffic, and even a week in the narcotics division.
“It was not for me,” she said of working in narcotics. “I was in on Monday and out on Thursday,”
At some point, she was moved into investigations and has been in that area ever since.
When she joined the New Iberia Police Department, she was initially hired to work in juvenile investigations, she said, but over time she has also gained the responsibilities of being the department’s public information officer and Crime Stoppers coordinator. Earlier this year, she was honored as the police department’s Officer of the Year 2021.
When asked if she has any five- or 10-year goals, she said that will be a conversation for another time.
“I guess we’ll have to stay tuned for that. I don’t want to say just yet — yes, I do have goals 10 years from now but I don’t want to say just yet,” she said while smiling. “I don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch, but it’ll just be a surprise.”
Hughes is married — her husband’s name is Jeff — and she is the mother of a 5-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. When enjoying her free time, Hughes likes to read inspirational books, spend time outdoors and do DIY projects.