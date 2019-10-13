Homeschoolers 4-H Week Baby Basket

The Homeschoolers on the Teche 4-H club continued their tradition of delivering a 4-H themes baby basket to the first baby born on the National 4-H week.It was delivered to Iberia Medical Center on Monday, Oct. 7. The members donated various items, such as baby bottles, baby wipes, pacifiers and many other items, including a gift for the mother. The 4-H Club’s leader and a few of the members brought the basket to the birth ward, and gave it to the nurses to deliver to the mother and her child.
