Helping Hands Ministry helps Diaper Bank

The Helping Hands Ministry of the First United Methodist Church recently donated almost 1,500 diapers to the Diaper Bank of Iberia which is operated by the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. John Indest, Executive Director of the Center said, “Having an adequate supply of diapers is a health issue for babies, who can get rashes and infections if they are not changed when needed. Monthly diaper bills for two babies can be as much as a utility bill for a struggling family. We are very grateful for the ongoing support the Helping Hands Ministry gives to the families we serve. They donate to the Milk Fund, collect peanut butter and other items, as well as these diaper donations. St. Paul says that God loves a cheerful giver and the women of the Helping Hands Ministry embody that cheer and generosity.”
