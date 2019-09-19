Helping Hands Donation to Disch-DeClouet

May Kneupper, left, President of Helping Hands Link of the first United Methodist Church, recently brought school supplies to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Members of Helping Hands have been supporters of the Social Service Center’s ministry to the children in need in Iberia Parish for many years. In addition to school supplies, the group donates peanut butter and money to the Milk Fund. Center volunteer Carol Gaignard, right, said, ‘We are so grateful to May and the faithful members of Helping Hand Link for the many school supplies. We will be able to help over 20 families in need with these supplies, which will ease their financial a little as the children go back to school.’
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout