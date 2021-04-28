from recipecurio.com
This week's handwritten recipe for meatballs. These are versatile, and can be added to tomato sauce for spaghetti, made cocktail size and into the crock pot with barbecue sauce, or with sour cream and mushrooms as Swedish meatballs. And there's a great tip here for the fluffy meatballs -- let them rest in the fridge for a while before rolling them.
