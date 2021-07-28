This week’s handwritten recipe was sent by Francine Garzotto. You can tell we’re all getting weary of the summer, so thinking ahead to the cooler weather and the holidays is a good thing. Corn Casserole just screams Thanksgiving to me, doesn’t require exotic ingredients, and comes together quickly and easily. My kind of celebration dish. So, turn the air conditioning down a couple of notches, mix and bake some Corn Casserole for a little Thanksgiving in July!
Thanks again for sending in your recipe, Francine. If you have a well-loved, well-worn handwritten recipe, take a picture of it and send it in, we’d love to share the love! Send to ellenf@daily-iberian.com.