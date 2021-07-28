Corn Casserole Francine.JPG

This week’s handwritten recipe was sent by Francine Garzotto. You can tell we’re all getting weary of the summer, so thinking ahead to the cooler weather and the holidays is a good thing. Corn Casserole just screams Thanksgiving to me, doesn’t require exotic ingredients, and comes together quickly and easily. My kind of celebration dish. So, turn the air conditioning down a couple of notches, mix and bake some Corn Casserole for a little Thanksgiving in July!

Thanks again for sending in your recipe, Francine. If you have a well-loved, well-worn handwritten recipe, take a picture of it and send it in, we’d love to share the love! Send to ellenf@daily-iberian.com.

 

Tags

Load comments