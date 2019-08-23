Grambling Scholarship Honors New Iberia Native

New Iberia native and Grambling State University alumnus Don Thompson continues to support his alma mater through his charitable giving efforts, recently presenting President Rick Gallot, right, with a check for $5,000 to support the Perry E. Thompson Scholarship that was established to honor Thompson’s late brother who was killed during the Vietnam War. Perry Thompson graduated from Jones Henderson high school in 1967 and was set to attend Grambling in the fall. The Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient is remember through his brother and the scholarship named in his honor. Don Thompson and his wife Berdell set up the scholarship in honor of Perry in 2014, awarding $2,500 to Grambling students from New Iberia who are freshman in good academic standing with a minimum 2.5 GPA. To find out more information on how to support the scholarship programs at Grambling State University go to www.gram.edu/giving.
