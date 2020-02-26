Getting ready for fish fry Fridays

With lent starting today, many are looking for something to appease their appetites with an alternative to the typical steak or chicken dinners. One idea is fried fish Fridays to get through the week.
Typically, during the Lenten season, seafood is one of the most popular dishes served in South Louisiana, with fried fish being a popular pick.
Though restaurants have mastered the dish, there is no reason why one can’t make it at home.
Picking a fish
Selecting a fish is the first choice one should make when preparing the dish. From tilapia to Alaskan cod and halibut, there are plenty of options for you to pick, but the most popular in South Louisiana is catfish.
It’s always a good idea to search for fresh, local fish.A light, flaking fish is the perfect choice to get started.
Preparing the fish
After choosing the fish, the cook must decide how to flavor it. Like chicken, it’s best to soak the fish in buttermilk. The acids in the buttermilk will help break down the fish, giving it a fluffy inside. Try adding some cajun seasonings or even a few dashes of cayenne pepper to really give the fish pop. For best results, the longer the fish is marinating, the better the taste will be.
Dredging the fish
WIth the fish soaking in buttermilk and flavoring, the next choice is how to bread it. Pre-made, store-bought dredges are available, but home-made options can really add to the experience. For a crispy, crunchy layer, cornmeal works best.
The yellow flour provides a great crunch to the dish. Take the fish out of the buttermilk soak, making sure there is no excess dripping and lightly coat the fish in the cornmeal mixture. In a pinch, a combination of flour and breadcrumbs will work just as well.
Deep or pan fried?
Choosing how to fry the fish is the next step — pan fried or deep fried? Both are acceptable, but for the beast, crispiest fried catfish, deep frying is the best bet.
The best oil to pick from should be a neutral oil, such as vegetable, canola or peanut. When deep frying, the pieces of fish are fully submerged, ensuring each and every inch will come out crispy and crunchy, resulting in an unforgettable texture.
Frying the fish
Now that the fish is ready, the next step is frying it.
Heat a pot or pan with around 4 or 5 inches of neutral oil to 350 degrees. If lacking a cooking thermometer, throw in a small splash of water.
If the oil sings, it is ready. With the oil hot enough, slowly lay the dredged fish and fry for around 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Take out the fish and let it rest on a paper towel-lined pan. Don’t forget to salt it when it comes out.
The side dish
With the fish cooling down, it’s time to pick a side dish for it. There are a number of options such as french fries, which goes together with fish like peanut butter and jelly.
Another favorite combo is a nice piece of golden brown, flaky fish and a plate of white beans and rice.
The creamy white beans on top of a bed of fluffy white rice really bring the two dishes together.
Now with a plate of fish and a pot of white beans ready to go, fish fry Fridays will not be the same again.