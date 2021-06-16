“Welcome to the Grub Lot,” says Quinten Adcock, arms wide in greeting. “We always got the flag flying and Foret on the radio.” This young man from Loreauville smiles like the sun and cooks amazing food out of a food truck on highway 14 bypass in the metropolis of Erath. “Erath has been very good to me, I first heard of the Grub Lot from Kenny and Maria Simmons. They had this property which they dreamed of developing for food trucks. We share the lot with Pinchers, and it’s a great mix. A family comes here, mom and dad want seafood, kids want burgers and hot dogs, or tacos, we got them covered.”
Cuisine-wise, Quinten (“my DJ name was always QDog, that’s why we’re the QDog Cafe,” he says) is the real deal. Although he spent several years in law enforcement, oilfield sales and as a licensed insurance agent, not to mention 34 years as a DJ, he says he has always dreamed of cooking in his own restaurant, and decided to go to culinary school online in order to mesh what he had learned from his family with other styles of cooking. “Nobody makes it as good as your momma or grandma,” he said. “And everybody here is a good cook. I knew I needed to branch out into other techniques to make my own mark on cooking.”
When the COVID pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt, he decided that this might be the right time to make a change. His wife, Megan, offered him some advice. “She told me, ‘you’re 47, do it now, don’t wait. You don’t want to look back 10 years from now and say, ‘it’s too late.’”
He did some research and finally decided to enroll in the number-one ranked online school, the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. “I’m in my junior semester now,” he said. “They understand that I’m studying while working a full-time job in the meantime. They’ve been very supportive of my vision, and encourage me to do what I need to do.”
What’s his favorite thing to cook? “I love to cook it all, but my favorite thing to EAT is rice and gravy, something we all grew up with, and it means home and love,” he said. “”I am crazy about the way food looks, I want to have attractive plating, because we all eat with our eyes first. I started making food at home, and taking pictures of it, calling it the QDog Cafe. But really, it started with a hot dog cart on Main Street in New Iberia, close to Doyle Copell’s Bourbon Hall. Dwayne Jones and I sold hot dogs and chili there for a while, until a friend of mine said he had a food truck, and did I want to take that on? Then came the opportunity in Erath, and we’ve been here since the last day of February, 2021.We moved once, but only 80 feet.”
So what’s on the menu at QDog Cafe? “We do classic American with a Cajun twist. Hot dogs, corn dogs, burgers, fries, onion rings,” he said. “We are the home of the famous Beignet Burger, created by my friend Ricky VanAsselberg.” Wait, what? “Beignet burger. It is one of our homemade burger patties, between two beignets, with cheese, bacon and strawberry preserves. A lot of people look at me a little funny, but after they try it, they agree with me: it WORKS.”
Adcock tells the story of the customer who made a big order, including a Beignet Burger and a Wedge Salad. “We packed it all up for him, and because our salads are in the fridge, we forgot to include it. I called the guy, he lives in Delcambre, and told him I’d bring him his salad. I got there, and had the salad to give him. He greeted me at the door with a huge grin. He just said, ‘That burger, it was the best thing ever.’”
“We’ve also invented the Bayou Tigre Burger, named for the small bayou that runs right here, a ditch, really. It’s our burger, seasoned with Lee’s seasoning (all our burgers are — it’s a great blend) with cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. You get the sweet, salty, the crunch of the onion rings. We serve a double bacon Bayou Tigre Burger, we call it Cajun Nyquil. If you eat it all, you’re ready for a nap.”
Another feature of the QDog menu, the Boudin Quesadilla. “It’s a traditional quesadilla, with boudin, pepper jack and a pepper jelly Steen’s sauce,” he said. “I like to play with your taste buds.”
“Everything we cook, we cook with heart,” he said. “My assistant, Jace Rudisill, came to me not knowing much about cooking. He’s gotten so good, and Dwayne Jones, he’s been with me since the hot dog cart days. These two guys really work hard to give customers great service. And my wife, Megan, I truly couldn’t have done this without her. She works a full time job, then comes here and works mine. She makes sure I’m up on time, and supports me unconditionally.”
“Everything we do, we want to please our customers. We listen to them, and we love it when those great reviews come in, but we can also learn from the occasional bad one. We want to give you great food and great service, right here in Erath. Just think of us as a restaurant kitchen on wheels.”
Visit Quinten, Megan, Jace and Dwayne at the Grub Lot, 126 Old Railroad Street, Erath. QDog Cafe is open Tuesday through Saturday 11a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Order online at QDogCafe.com, or call ahead, 337-551-9866.