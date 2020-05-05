With May finally here after what seemed like a longer April than usual, warmer days are ahead and nothing says summer like grilling does.
Especially now with COVID-19 keeping families cooped up together, grilling meals with the family is a great way to come together under a setting sun, enjoying the food and the smell of cooking food.
Nothing is better than firing up the grill after a long day of work — at home or in the office — or even ending a long week with a cookout on Sunday.
And with summer set to start, grilling meals is the perfect way to welcome those hot days and longer nights.
From simple meals to giant cookouts, the options are unlimited when grilling for friends and family, as soon as restrictions are lifted.
Here are a few things to consider when firing up the grill.
Gas or charcoal grill
This is one of the biggest decisions to make. It helps determine the outcome and the taste of the meal.
It’s a question people have been asking fo many years.
One of the biggest benefits of a gas grill, according to Zing!, is not having to wait for the charcoal to ignite.
Many people who use gas enjoy it for convenience. They can simply come home, turn it on and they’re ready to go.
Gas grills are also a great way to cook meals where the meat being grilled is the star of the show.
While gas is quicker and easier, going the extra mile with a charcoal fire takes time, and that means the flavor builds as the meal is cooked.
As the meat slowly cooks on the pit, the taste of the charcoal seeps into the food, leaving a ring of smoke and flavor.
Let’s get saucy
After cooking the meal on the grill for some time, some may find themselves wanting to add even more flavor to the meal. Enter the sauce. A good barbecue sauce can elevate the flavors above and beyond food that has simply been cooked on the grill.
Where one is from may determine what kind of sauce will be used, according to Eater.
From Eastern North Carolina vinegar-based sauces, Piedmont or Lexington-style, South Carolina-style mustard-based sauces, Texas-style mop or basting, Kansas City-style or Alabama White, regional sauces are fiercely defended by the people who love them.
Whatever the choice, a sauce is sure to bring a level of success and satisfaction that will make those who enjoy grilled food come back for seconds.
There is something primal about cooking a giant slab of meat over a giant fire. Centuries and centuries of men and women have loved the idea of it.
Now, with so many different methods and techniques for grilling, it has become a science, really. But at the end of the day, there is nothing better than sitting down with friends and family to enjoy a hot, home-cooked meal.