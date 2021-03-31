FREEZE DAT, freeze-dried confections for all ages.
It started with a simple plan. Kimberly Breaux wanted to find a way to preserve food in order to guard against rising prices and possible food storages. She found that freeze drying can make food shelf stable for 20-25 years, if stored properly. “I decided then to have a little fun with it and experiment with different candies, ice creams and other stuff. That’s how Freeze Dat! came into play,” Breaux said.
Q: Let’s start with the basics: how do you freeze dry foods?
Raw or cooked foods are placed in the freeze dryer (this is a chamber with shelves and a door) where they are frozen to between -30 degrees and -50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Once frozen, the freeze dryer creates a vacuum in the food chamber. As the food is gradually warmed, the water turns to vapor and evaporates out of the food (sublimation) and that moisture sticks to the sides of the chamber in the form of solid ice. 100% of moisture is removed and is shelf stable for many years when stored properly. This process takes approximately 18-36 hours per batch.
Freeze Dat! currently does candies for sale as a novelty. If you have any suggestions, let me know! You can freeze dry just about anything.
Q: How long have you been experimenting?
I started experimenting almost immediately. In between batches of food, I would switch out and start candies such as Skittles, salt water taffy, jolly ranchers, caramels, marshmallows, jello and ice cream.
Q: Have you ever done something that just didn’t work?
YES. It was sugar free caramels. They exploded in my machine and got all over the chamber, the heating elements and the door. Also, sugar free jello tasted horrible and the texture wasn’t crispy like everything else. It must be the artificial sweetener that doesn’t like to be put in a vacuum environment.
I was disappointed in that because my mom is a Type 1 diabetic and I was going to give her a little something to satisfy her sweet tooth. I ended up freeze drying some carrots, asparagus and some beets for her. She was more than satisfied with that.
Q: Do you plan on doing savory items?
Not at the moment. Only because that would require me to upgrade to a commercial kitchen. Maybe down the line when I can afford it. I do freeze dry other items for my family.
Q: How about sugar free items?
I’m still trying to find a sugar-free that will work. I won’t stop searching and experimenting; I think I’ll try sugar-free salt water taffy soon.
Q: Where can people find you and buy your confections?
I’ll be at the New Iberia Craft and Vendor Event this Saturday in City Park, and the first Saturday of every month at the Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market starting May 1. Check out my Freeze Dat Facebook page to find out about events. The gift shop at Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island carries some of my line. I’ve teamed up with SNIP, a non-profit animal spay/neuter organization in Iberia Parish and donate a portion of the proceeds to them. I’ll try to choose two different non-profits each year to donate to, next time, maybe something for veterans.