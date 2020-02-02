For more than 250 years, the history and traditions of Cajun culture has been a vital part of south Louisiana, but according to historians the past has evolved, changing the present.
Louisiana historian and New Iberia native Shane Bernard said he doesn’t think Cajun culture is dying, but rather, evolving.
“No, I do not think they are dying, but I do think they are changing,” Bernard said.
Bernard added while some think the changes are happening, Cajun culture will always be present.
“Some purists no doubt would see these changes as tantamount to the culture dying, but no culture in the history of humankind has ever been static,” Bernard said.
Bernard, who holds a Ph.D in history from Texas A&M, said he sees a change where others might see the demise of Cajun culture.
“Those who tend to see the culture in demise tend to stress the ascendancy of the French language as a means of everyday communication, and yet even as fewer and fewer self-identified Cajuns speak French, more and more self-identified Cajuns seem to embrace their heritage and express ethnic pride.”
According to 64Parishes.org, Cajuns are the descendants of Acadian exiles from the Maritime provinces of Canada — Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island — who migrated to southern Louisiana.
Like Bernard, Anne Mahoney Fontenot, curator at Vermilionville, believes the times and traditions are changing — not the Cajun.
“It’s changing because that’s what traditions do,” Mahoney Fontenot said.
Mahoney Fontenot said with Cajun culture, we use folklore to pass those traditions down from generation to generation.
Folklife is how we are using those same traditions now. There might be a different way to do something but it’s been passed down, and that’s folklife.”
Mahoney Fontenot added they use Vermilonville to keep those customs alive and well.
“Vermilionville is a living history, aimed at keeping the traditions of Cajuns and Creoles alive,” Mahoney Fontenot said.
“We do hands-on kraft, we interpret folklife as well as their history,” Mahoney Fontenot said. “Our goal is to interpret this history using those avenues of the indigenous, the Creoles and Acadian descents in the early 1800s and up to the end of the 1800s. That’s our timeline,” Fontenot said.
Though Vermilionville works to keep the traditions of the Cajun culture alive, Bernard said he believes there is no need to do so.
“I don’t think we Cajuns have to do anything to preserve Cajun culture,” Bernard said.
Bernard added the idea of saving Cajun culture is not something we shouldn’t worry about.
“I tend to agree with those who frown on the idea of preserving a culture, though, unlike me, they seem to stress that if a culture needs to be preserved,” Bernard said.
A 1990 census says that 27.20 percent of people in Lafayette claimed to be a Cajun during that time.
But according to Mahoney Fontenot, with such a low number, she questions if there is a fear those traditions and culture of Cajuns will die out.
“Is there a fear it will die?” Mahoney Fontenot said, adding, “I think the only thing is a fear it will die out is I know those who consider themselves a Cajun fear the language dying out.
Mahoney Fontenot said in terms of the culture, it’s always evolving.
But that’s what museums do, what families do, they keep those traditions alive,” Mahoney Fontenot said.