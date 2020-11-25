For more than 15 years, Word of Hope World Outreach Church of New Iberia has spent their Thanksgiving giving back to others, and tomorrow, they will continue that tradition with their Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Starting in 2005, the church has provided meals to those in need throughout the Teche Area. This year, due to COVID-19, members and volunteers will be at various locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Rev. Zack Mitchell serves as pastor for the church and said the original idea behind the community Thanksgiving dinner was to serve the community. Due to circumstances beyond their control, the church has had to change the way it’s handling the dinner this year.
“But in this atmosphere we have to do something different,” Mitchell said, meaning adapting to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mitchell noted that the volunteers and members will take all the proper precautions that are needed and follow safety guidelines for serving the dinner.
“We are going to set up in several locations and we’re not putting the meals together at those several locations. We are going to put them together at the church and drop them off at several locations”
Church members and volunteers will hand deliver and drop off meals to the community at Bank Street Park, the Gazebo at Bouligny Plaza on Main Street and on the corner of Hopkins Street and Robertson Street and the corner of Duperier Street and Henry Street.
“We’re encouraging those people to come to those locations,” Mitchell said.
The menu for the dinner will include hand-stuffed and seasoned turkey, hand-stuffed and seasoned pork roast, a baked spaghetti, green beans, corn maque choux, dinner rolls and desserts.
Mitchell also praised the volunteers who gave up their Thanksgiving morning with family to come out and support the community.
Mitchell said that it means a great deal to him and the church to be able to once again provide a meal for those in need, especially during the holidays. Often the holidays are a crushing thing to people because of a lost loved one or not having family near, he said.
“It brings a great hope to them,” Mitchell said. “It’s a tremendous thing and we are blessed to do it.”
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is sponsored by the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federations, Pastors & Churches, Yab Tab Outreach ministry. For more information on how to help, contact the church at 365-5651.