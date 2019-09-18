What’s the difference between Vegan vs Vegetarian, and why does it matter?

Making changes in dietary choices is not something everyone intends to do, but many of us need to do. From childhood each person has a preference of food taste, textures and a body chemistry that can make eating a lifelong adventure. Tastes change, introduction to new foods broaden the palate and health issues can dictate the restrictions some would rather deny. Fads are equally confusing when looking for the facts for food preparation. What difference does it make if someone eats vegan, vegetarian or Cajun Southern?
Actually, there are too many thoughts to chase that question down but never having understood what the difference is between vegetarian and vegan, Metro Creative Services offered some background information that might be of interest to those looking to find a healthier way of eating.
What is the difference between vegan and vegetarian diets?
A nutritious diet is an essential element of a healthy lifestyle. Everyone from small children to fully grown adults have their own dietary preferences, and the choices people ultimately make can go a long way toward ensuring their long-term health. Vegan and vegetarian diets are two popular, yet sometimes misunderstood, approaches to eating. In fact, vegan and vegetarian diets are sometimes mistaken as one and the same. However, the Vegetarian Society notes there are some distinctive differences between vegan and vegetarian diets.
What is a Vegan diet?
While veganism is often mistaken as simply an approach to diet, it is much more than that. The Vegan Society defines veganism as a way of living that seeks to exclude, as far as is possible and practicable, all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or other purposes. While avoiding animal-based food products is an important component of a vegan lifestyle, committed vegans attempt to avoid all animal products, including clothing, and products that might have been tested on animals.
So what do vegans eat?
The Vegan Society notes that a vegan diet is diverse and includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, seeds, beans, and pulses. Thanks to the internet, delicious recipes for vegan dishes, including vegan pizzas and desserts, are never more than a few clicks away. In fact, vegans and prospective vegans can find a host of recipes on The Vegan Society website at www.vegansociety.com.
What is a Vegetarian diet?
The Vegetarian Society defines vegetarians as people who do not eat fish, meat or chicken. It might come as a surprise to some people to learn that vegetarians do not eat fish. Pescatarians are people who avoid meat and chicken but do eat fish. While pescatarians are similar to vegetarians, a true vegetarian diet does not include fish.
Many vegetarians choose to be so for a variety of reasons. Like vegans, many vegetarians avoid animal products to prevent the exploitation of animals. Another reason some people follow vegetarian diets is to reduce their impact on the environment. The Vegetarian Society notes that vegetarian diets result in 2.5 times less carbon emissions than meat diets.
What do vegetarians eat?
A vegetarian diet includes fruits, vegetables, grains, pulses, nuts, seeds, eggs, dairy products, and honey.
Vegan and vegetarian diets are healthy approaches to eating that are embraced by millions of people across the globe. People choose a vegetarian lifestyle for a number of reasons. Some individuals have an aversion to eating meat because they’re concerned about animal welfare, while others find that a low-calorie, vegetarian diet promotes long-term health.
Vegetarianism can certainly be a healthy option, but those who eschew meat and sometimes eggs often have to find alternative sources of protein to meet dietary needs. According to the Dietary Reference Intakes, the average sedentary man should have 56 grams of protein per day, while an average sedentary woman should consume 46 grams per day. The amount of protein needed will increase if a person is more active, advises Healthline.
Why is protein important in any diet?
Protein helps a person feel fuller, longer, and it is crucial for all cells in the body. Protein is used to build and maintain bones, muscles, skin and much more. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics also states that protein is very important as one ages because aging men and women don’t absorb or metabolize amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein, as well as they did when they were younger.
Eating a vegetarian diet or not, what are some non-meat protein sources?
Meatless protein sources that offer the biggest health bang for one’s buck are “complete proteins,” which have the essential amino acids the body requires. Some complete proteins include eggs, milk,
cheese, soy and quinoa. Some other great protein sources may not have all of the amino acids, but they can be paired with other foods to get a fuller nutrient package.
• SEITAN: This is a meat alternative made from wheat gluten.
• LENTILS: Lentils pack 18 grams of protein per cooked cup.
• BEANS: Many forms of beans contain a high amount of protein per serving.
• NUTRITIONAL YEAST: This is a strain of yeast that has a cheesy flavor. It can be sprinkled on foods to add a protein punch.
• ANCIENT GRAINS: Ancient grains include spelt, teff, barley, sorghum, farro, and einkorn. These ancient grains are higher in protein than common grains.
• HEMP SEEDS: These seeds come from hemp, which is in the same family as marijuana. However, hemp will not cause a high because it only has trace amounts of the THC compound that produces that effect. Hemp seeds contain 50 percent more protein than chia seeds and flax seeds, offers Healthline.
In addition to these foods, peanuts and other legumes, almonds, peas, oatmeal, spirulina, broccoli, brussel sprouts, and sweet corn also are good protein sources for vegetarians. Even though it may seem like skipping meat products would leave vegetarians lacking for protein, there really are quite a number of alternative protein sources out there.
Eating Vegan
From food allergies to dietary restrictions to conscious decisions to avoid certain foods for ethical reasons, peoples’ diets tend to be as unique as they are. That can make it tricky when hosting a crowd and preparing a menu. Variety is the spice to life, and having a go-to selection of recipes at the ready can make everything from sit-down dinners to impromptu backyard barbecues that much easier. Vegans eschew all animal products such as dairy, eggs and meats.
Vegans must carefully read the labels of foods that seemingly are animal-free, as even certain dairy-free cheeses may contain casein or other animal-derived products. When grilling for family and friends, mushroom and tofu burgers can be prepared specifically for vegan guests, but a versatile salad can be enjoyed by all and make for a delicious side dish. Today’s recipe for Chickpea Salad from “Vegan Cooking for Beginners” by the Editors of Publications International is sure to please vegans and non-vegans alike.
Finding the right food plan
Whether eating for conscience or nutrional needs, more and more information is available for people exploring other diets. Although my choice of a good steak on the grill cooked medium with lots of marbling may not be the healthy choice these days — and the beef is not as easy to digest as it was as a youngster playing in the backyard — it’s still worth a trip to the butcher or fine dining every once in a while.