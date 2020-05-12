Food 2 5:13.jpg

A take on a classic, Jay Florsheim creates a deconstructed corn dog. Florsheim is having fun in the kitchen with his YouTube show 'Cooking with J Flo.'

When it comes to cooking with J flo, convention to traditional is thrown out of the window. He likes to use two food combinations and put them together. Does it work? Sometimes it does. Sometimes it doesn’t. But for him, it’s all about having a little fun with food in the kitchen.

Recipes via Jay Florsheim:

SpaghettiOs and Meatballs Alfredo

1 can of SpaghettiOs and Meatballs

1 cup of heavy cream

6 oz of grated parmesan

Fresh basil and garlic

Parsley to garnish

olive oil

crushed red pepper

Strain SpaghettiOs and Meatballs until all sauce is in the pan. Add basil, red pepper and garlic to sauce and simmer. Sautee garlic in olive oil, add cream and cook on medium/low.

Grate parmesan and add to cream, stir until melted. Put SpaghettiOs on a skewer ( This is very important).

Pan-fry meatballs with olive oil and garlic until browned. Lay skewers across the pan (Another VERY essential step). Plate any way you want, as long as it’s fancy. Enjoy. Preferably with a 2009 Bordeaux.

Stuffed Pepper w/ Little Smokies and Funyuns

Bell peppers, top off and cleaned

1 can of Little Smokies, 12 oz

1 bag of Funyuns

1 cup of cooked rice

Easy cheese

Italian seasoning

Crushed red pepper

Blanch peppers and pan-fry Little Smokies. Blend Little Smokies in a food processor. Add Italian seasoning and Little Smokies into rice, mix well. Layer Funyuns in peppers. Fill peppers with Little Smookie mixture. Top with Easy Cheese because why not? Bake at 345 degrees for 17 minutes. Top with crushed red pepper. Caution: Filling may be hot. Best enjoyed with your favorite moonshine or diet Dr. Pepper.

