When it comes to cooking with J flo, convention to traditional is thrown out of the window. He likes to use two food combinations and put them together. Does it work? Sometimes it does. Sometimes it doesn’t. But for him, it’s all about having a little fun with food in the kitchen.
Recipes via Jay Florsheim:
SpaghettiOs and Meatballs Alfredo
1 can of SpaghettiOs and Meatballs
1 cup of heavy cream
6 oz of grated parmesan
Fresh basil and garlic
Parsley to garnish
olive oil
crushed red pepper
Strain SpaghettiOs and Meatballs until all sauce is in the pan. Add basil, red pepper and garlic to sauce and simmer. Sautee garlic in olive oil, add cream and cook on medium/low.
Grate parmesan and add to cream, stir until melted. Put SpaghettiOs on a skewer ( This is very important).
Pan-fry meatballs with olive oil and garlic until browned. Lay skewers across the pan (Another VERY essential step). Plate any way you want, as long as it’s fancy. Enjoy. Preferably with a 2009 Bordeaux.
Stuffed Pepper w/ Little Smokies and Funyuns
Bell peppers, top off and cleaned
1 can of Little Smokies, 12 oz
1 bag of Funyuns
1 cup of cooked rice
Easy cheese
Italian seasoning
Crushed red pepper
Blanch peppers and pan-fry Little Smokies. Blend Little Smokies in a food processor. Add Italian seasoning and Little Smokies into rice, mix well. Layer Funyuns in peppers. Fill peppers with Little Smookie mixture. Top with Easy Cheese because why not? Bake at 345 degrees for 17 minutes. Top with crushed red pepper. Caution: Filling may be hot. Best enjoyed with your favorite moonshine or diet Dr. Pepper.