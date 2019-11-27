Two establishments opening doors for Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather together and share great food. But what if you don’t have family members living in the Teche Area or budget limitations prevent the feast most people will enjoy Thursday? No one has to be alone on Thanksgiving Day, unless they choose to be. Generosity is a word southerners take for granted — it is exhibited everyday of the year in one way or another. Two New Iberia groups are extending an open invitation to anyone in the community to join them for Thanksgiving Dinner.
Faith and Fellowship
Pastors from the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation churches and YABTBAB Outreach Ministry have been serving the community Thanksgiving meals for several years. Cooked by members of the congregations, lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Word of Hope World Outreach Church, 705 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Turkey, pork roast, baked spaghetti, green beans, corn maque choux and desserts. Everyone is invited to attend and if homebound, meals can be delivered with advance notice. Volunteers are welcome to be blessed as they bless others this Thanksgiving. Call 365-5651.
Fourth Year Blessings
The annual E&E Sports Bar Thanksgiving Dinner is in its fourth year. Zob Munnerlyn, first place winner at this year Spanish Festival cookoff, will be serving up favorite dishes from noon to 3 p.m. The bar will be closed so families with children can bring the youth. The pool tables will be open for all to enjoy and the big screen TV will be on. There is no charge for the holiday meal and the bar re-opens at 3 p.m. for regular business.
“We didn’t realize how many people were alone on Thankgsgiving until we opened the bar,” Munnerlyn said. “God blessed us with a facility, with so many things, we just wanted to give back. Anyone is welcome. We don’t want anyone to be alone on Thanksgiving. And always remember to thank a veteran. Without their service we wouldn’t be the great nation that we are now.”
A Reminder
Families will be in need of blessings throughout the Christmas season. Don’t forget to give to the Food Net for Families drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Sugar Cane Festival Building parking lot. Accepting donations of nonperishable and household items.