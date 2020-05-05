With over a handful of barbecue sauces, you can go a number of ways. Some like them hot. Some like them tangy or sweet. Some like a combo of the all. From South Carlolina, to Kansas, to Nashville or Texas style,these sauces can elvate your next cookout.
For more information on sauces and how to use them, visit The Daily Iberian for a full story.
Here are a few regional sauces, according to Taste of Home:
South Carolina style
1 cup chicken or beef broth
1 cup prepared mustard
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
3 Tablespoons butter
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 Tablespoons tomato paste
2 Tablespoons molasses
1 Tablespoon garlic powder
1 Tablespoon onion powder
1-1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until flavors are blended, 15-20 minutes. Serve warm or cold.
Kansas City Style
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 cup tomato sauce
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup molasses
1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
For sauce, in a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5-6 minutes or until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
Nashville Style
2-1/2 cups ketchup
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 to 3 teaspoons Liquid Smoke
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1/2 teaspoon pepper
In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes or until heated through.
Texas Style
1 Tablespoon butter
1 small onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup lemon juice
2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 Tablespoons tomato paste
1 Tablespoon yellow mustard
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons chili powder
In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15-20 minutes to allow flavors to blend.